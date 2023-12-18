Basil Schnell, 5, started at Bunnythorpe School this term. Photo / Judith Lacy

Nina Booth started the year on a mission to grow Bunnythorpe School’s roll.

The principal hasn’t just enrolled more students - the school is now large enough for two classes.

Booth teaches totara class, Years 5 to 8, three days a week and Myra Paton teaches Years 1 to 4 in kauri class.

Five 5-year-olds started in term four and the school ended the year with 28 students. They come from Bunnythorpe, Palmerston North and Feilding.

Moving from a sole-teacher school isn’t the only change at Bunnythorpe this year.

Some of the newly planted areas at Bunnythorpe School. Photo / Judith Lacy

The school’s grounds have had a significant makeover thanks to the team building Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway.

The team is committed to supporting communities and leaving a lasting legacy, spokesman Grant Kauri said.

As part of its social outcomes programme, the project has assisted schools, charities and organisations.

Team members, landscapers from Evergreen Landcare and S.H. Contractors staff did a range of work at the school, including laying mulch, planting, creating two pathways, removing concrete and tyres, creating two new gardens and building a chicken run.

Members of the community also worked with the project team to remove, repurpose and dispose of the old playground equipment, Kauri said.

The 550 or so trees and shrubs planted at the school were donated by Kauri Park, the main plant supplier for Te Ahu a Turanga.

Alliance staff have also held a presentation at the school on kaitiakitanga (guardianship) and ecology.

Students have named the large chicken run and coop Cluckingham Palace. It is home to three chickens.

The school sells the eggs with the money raised helping pay for chicken feed, Booth said. The eggs are also used in class baking.

The school also has four sheep, a beehive, a vegetable garden and fruit trees.

Rylee Pearson, 5, is a new entrant at Bunnythorpe School. Photo / Judith Lacy

Booth says it has an active parent-teacher association raising money for playground equipment. A container has arrived to store loose parts the children play with.

Connie Kaiuha does principal release for Booth two days a week.

Bunnythorpe School's bush area is easily accessible. Photo / Judith Lacy



