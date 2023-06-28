The footpath outside Bunnythorpe Tavern is difficult to navigate, whatever state you are in. Photo / Judith Lacy

Flo Gibson worries she is beginning to sound like a cracked record, but she and other Bunnythorpe residents want action, or at least acknowledgement.

“I hate saying this, but same old, same old - beginning to sound like a cracked record.”

Gibson is the treasurer of the Bunnythorpe Community Committee and was speaking at Palmerston North City Council’s annual budget hearing.

The submission from the community committee about infrastructure problems says it is reiterating past submissions to the council.

Gibson told elected members: “It would be so nice to see some of the things that have appeared for a number of years actually being noted and acted upon in the not-too-distant future.”

The submission calls for more footpaths in Bunnythorpe and repairing existing ones. Schoolchildren walking in the Stoney Creek Rd area end up with wet shoes before they even get to school or catch a bus.

A drain on a Raymond St berm. Photo / Judith Lacy

Residents would like to see open drains covered, work done to stop the Raymond St footpath from being flooded and more kerb and channelling added to the village.

The submission acknowledges the council’s support of the new community centre and the filling in of the deep drain on the corner of Dutton St and Campbell Rd.

The mayor and councillors have asked the council chief executive to investigate what is needed to address “infrastructure deficits” identified by the Bunnythorpe community.

Proposing the motion, councillor Pat Handcock said it would not cost any money in 2023-24 as work would be considered during the Long Term Plan process next year.

He said the Bunnythorpe community has made submissions to the council for many years, continually bringing back the same issues.

“Up until now, we have never really had a formal response from the council in terms of responding to those requests.”

Handcock said he wanted a targeted programme to deal with infrastructural issues prepared so the council can respond appropriately to the Bunnythorpe community.

He challenged his fellow elected members to visit the village.

“If you haven’t been to Bunnythorpe, I suggest that you go out there ... When you get there, get out of your car or get off your bike and actually go for a walk around and have a look at the infrastructural deficits. There are many. And they have been back here so many times to actually ask us to do something about it, and we have ignored that.”

Trees near Bunnythorpe's gateway signs. Photo / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith said putting the spotlight on this issue was “really smart”.

Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb said the Bunnythorpe submitters were very modest in their requests and very sincere. Smaller places are often overlooked.

One resident the Manawatū Guardian spoke to described Bunnythorpe as the “forgotten village”. Another identified issues with long grass opposite his house, and another said she was pleased the grass at the cemetery was being mown more regularly.

A rusted street light on Owen St. Photo / Judith Lacy

This reporter noticed a badly rusted streetlight on Owen St, with the concrete boxes around the bottom of the lights needing repainting. There were dead branches from street trees covering one-third of a section of Redmayne St and some footpaths were partially covered by mud, plant debris or overgrown plants.

Gibson told the council the walkway between Baring and Raymond Sts had not been well cared for by council contractors but there were signs of improvement. However, the shrubs were past their use-by date and needed replacing. Some had been planted too close to the path.

These hebes on the walkway between Baring and Raymond Sts have been shaved back. Debris covers some of the path. Photo / Judith Lacy

Trees in the small park on the corner of Dutton St and Campbell Rd are falling over and community fruit trees could be planted instead.

Residents want the speed limit outside the cemetery in Maple St lowered from 100km/h and a raised platform installed outside the school on Baring St to reduce the speed of vehicles. Gibson said when there is a funeral at the cemetery, the parked cars narrow the carriageway.

Gibson, a resident of Bunnythorpe since 1978, said some of the requests listed in the submission were raised as far back as 2018 and updates would be welcome.

In 2012, Bunnythorpe was moved from Manawatū District Council to Palmerston North City Council.