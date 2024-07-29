Bullfrog Rata returning to Palmerston North

These days Bullfrog Rata is based in Wellington and said he’s been busy writing the new material. He said the new album is very much a solo project, but with contributions from many musical friends.

Blues master Bullfrog Rata. Photo / Ronald Laing

He laughed when he revealed there might be one guitar solo in the whole performance - but why hog the stage when the shows promises to feature, trumpet, saxophones, trombone, harmonica, keyboards - even cello?

Bullfrog Rata will be again supported by Cuba Express - the same lineup that wowed the Hokowhitu Bowling Club crowd the last time they played.

Cuba Express features Patrick Bleakely on double bass, Geoff Culverwell on trumpet and Abe Bailey on drums. Bleakely and Culverwell both feature prominently on the new album.

Geoff Culverwell is known for being a prolific musician.

Bent Horseshoe’s Steve Tolley said the show will be a “lively and danceable night of fandango and frippery” and that he and Bullfrong Rata go way back.

“Bullfrog was our first official band way back when we had the Cafe at Tokomaru in 2008 and infact we go back a lot longer than that. He has always been a great supporter of us and we of him,” he said.

Bent Horseshoe Cafe had a big following in Tokomaru, which continued when gigs moved to the Hokowhitu Bowling Club in 2018.

“This will be the first time he will play this material in Palmerston North. He will be bringing a great band with some of the best musicians from Wellington.”

Selected songs from Bullfrog Rata’s latest CD will be released as singles on all major streaming platforms over the next few months.

Who: Bullfrog Rata and Cuba Express

Where: Hokowhitu Bowling Club

When: August 3

What Time: 7.30pm

How much: Tickets $25