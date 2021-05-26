Bryan Northcott a life member of Palmerston North Bridge Club since 1972

Bryan Northcott says bridge keeps his mind active. Photo / Judith Lacy

Bryan Northcott was made a life member of the Palmerston North Bridge Club in 1972.

That's right, nearly 50 years ago, and at 87 he's still going strong with his membership.

It all started when he married Anne Rutherfurd, known as Nan, in 1956. Nan's mother, Margaret Rutherfurd, was president of the club from 1953 to 1955.

Northcott was asked to do the scoring and then in the early 1960s to learn how to be a director to run tournaments, sort of like a referee.

He didn't mind the challenge as he'd grown up playing cards with family including eight-handed euchre.

He learnt to play bridge in 1980 and has played ever since. "I still play rather badly at times."

His current playing partners are 92 and 95 so he considers himself the youngster. He plays twice a week.

"It keeps the mind active and, of course, now at this stage it is the social interaction with people. It gets you up and it gets you out."

When Northcott started his association with the club, it played at the YWCA hall in Church St. The club then moved to the corner of Ferguson and Linton streets.

Bryan Northcott, then president of the Palmerston North Bridge Club, appeared in the April 10, 1996, Guardian.

Northcott chaired the building committee when the club needed to move from there as Pak'nSave required more room. It bought property on the corner of Cook and Cuba streets and moved to the new building in 1996. The purpose-built clubrooms were opened on April 14, 1996, by MP Jill White and city councillor Vern Chettleburgh as part of the club's 50th anniversary.

Northcott was also president for three years, and has been secretary and treasurer.

"Like all things, you struggle to get people to do these particular tasks."

Northcott remains a member of the New Zealand Bridge Conduct, Discipline and Disputes Committee.

When electronic scoring replaced doing it by hand, it was a chance to give up that role.

"Officially I don't admit to any knowledge of the electronic scoring system."

He has five children and 12 grandchildren and plays golf twice a week in summer, once in winter. He says he doesn't go to golf for the quality of his play, but for the 19th hole and the social outings.

Northcott was born in Feilding and grew up in Bunnythorpe. He went to Christchurch Teachers' College and primarily taught at College Street Normal School until his retirement in 1994.

Northcott was heavily involved in Playcentre committees for many years.

"My wife was very good at volunteering my services to all sorts of organisations."