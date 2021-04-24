Brent Barrett's Home Planet: Harness our region's energy to keep it clean

The great thing about harnessing more clean energy is that the technology is here, now. Photo / Bevan Conley

The great thing about harnessing more clean energy is that the technology is here, now. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION:

Ah what a moment, savouring a tasty taco in our city's heart on a calm sunny autumn day. Soaking in the warm rays, I could almost forget we live in one of Earth's windiest places.

Of course, I only had to look at our skyline for a reminder of the massive amount of energy we are poised to harvest at any moment. At times the wind has such force, one can hardly stand upright in Te Marae o Hine, giving a hint of just how much clean energy we can harness with those big fans.

Travelling the Pahiatua Track, or even in the city, we can see our region's newest windfarm forming up, waiting for the long blades to find a way up the hill. When the new farm's electricity starts flowing next year, the owner expects it will power 375,000 electric cars. A big number. When Te Apiti windfarm opened in 2004 behind Ashhurst it was promoted as powering 30,000 homes.

It's all good powering more electric homes and cars. So long as we're also switching our big buildings, industrial milk driers, and even our community swimming pools to electric power. With our clean energy systems flourishing in Manawatū, we're well placed to help get the whole lot on to renewable energy, creating jobs, diversifying our economy and minimising our emissions liabilities.

As we switch more and more of our lives on to clean energy sources, we can bet there will be more demand for improved energy systems. With another windfarm planned for the Puketoi Range east of Pahiatua, we're seeing our local clean energy economy poised to keep growing.

And now, we're hearing hydrogen power is set to arrive in Manawatū. While the efficiency of creating hydrogen and then turning it back into electricity is low, it is worth a look. The more pressing issue is that to create hydrogen, energy companies are often just burning fossil fuel. Not green at all. But with local investment angling to tap peak wind energy flows to create hydrogen, we see the beginnings of a greener approach. Which is a good thing.

Done properly, with lots more renewable electricity and a bit of hydrogen or compressed air thrown in, we can be Aotearoa's clean energy capital, offering a range of energy-rich goods and services to the world. With regulatory reform, we can even spread those benefits within the community through micro-grids and distributed generation.

This bodes well for new job opportunities in the region. The renewable energy sector offers more jobs than the fossil fuel sector, and at much lower environmental cost. The great thing about harnessing more clean energy is that the technology is here, now. We just need the economic and political will to shape a clean energy future.

Which brings me back to enjoying time in our city centre, where we recently heard a loud and clear message from School Strike 4 Climate. Youth pushing for climate action, now. These young people didn't choose to be born into the climate crisis, and they're doing their best to help lead an effective response. Respect.

I'm also heartened by the draft advice from the Climate Change Commission, mapping a stepwise emissions path to help us get the best of a clean energy future, and stave off the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

We've proven ourselves in delivering a world-leading response on the Covid crisis. With good decisions, we can also enjoy the rewards of a world-leading response on the climate crisis.

Eco Tip: Making some of your short journeys by foot, bike or bus is a great way to a healthier you and healthier planet.

+ Brent Barrett is an environmental advocate, city councillor and scientist. The views expressed here are his own.