Gems like Kahuterawa Stream and Sledge Track make it clear we’re living in a bit of paradise. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

OPINION:

As we ease into summer, I’m reminded how lucky we are here in the beautiful Manawatū. Easy access to the natural world all around us, and amazing people doing their bit to protect and enhance nature.

One of my favourites is Te Āpiti, the gorgeous Manawatū Gorge. This special place offers a prime opportunity to enjoy nature. I’m looking forward to the day when we’re finally welcome to go by bike or foot along the closed Gorge Rd, taking in the river as she carves her way to the sea.

Even closer to home, this same river flows through the city. And it’s easier than ever to access and enjoy. Picnic spots, a variety of trails, and new destinations like Turitea Pā below He Ara Kotahi bridge are real treats. Further downstream, summer offers warm days to enjoy the beach and estuary, and marvel as the awa enters the moana and the sun sinks into the deep blue sea.

Add in local treasures like Green Corridors, Victoria Esplanade, Tōtara Reserve, Sledge Track and Arapuki Trails and it’s clear we’re living in a bit of paradise.

The local economy is also showing signs of greening up. There is more clean energy thanks to Mercury’s new Turitea Wind Farm. Local retailers like Be Free Grocer, live2give Organics and Recycle Boutique are offering more sustainable options. The Egg Project and Flamingo Scooters earned recognition at the Manawatū Business Awards this year, where it was nice to see an environmental and sustainability prize on offer.

In the community, the passionate people and flourishing projects within Environment Network Manawatū continue to inspire. I’m particularly stoked to see local climate groups like 350 Te Papaioea gearing up. Now more than ever, people are out and about protecting nature in their neighbourhood or in the ranges, creating community food systems, and enhancing our urban streams, as just three examples of ENM’s positive impact in and near the city.

Nationally, we’re seeing progress in some key areas. For my money, the big win is half-price public transport. As policies go it is wildly popular. It has nearly 80 per cent support in recent polling. And it works! There are more people getting out of cars and onto buses and trains thanks to the fare cut. It boggles me why we hear it will now be cancelled in March, unless of course Minister Wood plans to do the right thing and end bus and train fares forever.

The clean car discount is another success story. It has accelerated uptake of lower- emission vehicles. This helps drive down emissions, although there are still far too many motor vehicles zooming around our city streets. The Government’s refreshed push to move beyond oil and gas extraction and get into offshore wind energy also looks promising.

While this is all good, the real opportunity is what action we take in our own space. I’ll be working to support stronger climate actions in 2023, and I hope you will too. At the council, I’m really looking forward to working alongside the community and colleagues in our new sustainability committee.

It’s these opportunities and more that I’ll be reflecting on as we look to a fresh and exciting year ahead. I hope you’ll take time to rest and relax over the summer holidays, as well as making time to reflect on your personal opportunities, and that you start 2023 refreshed as we continue to shape our shared future.