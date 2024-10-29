Dr Soutar (Ngati Porou, Ngati Awa, Ngai Tai ki Tamaki, Ngati Kahungunu) has worked as a senior historian for the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, director of the Tairawhiti Museum in Gisborne, and as the World War I historian in residence at Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Author and historian Dr Monty Soutar. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In 2015 he was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and historical research. He continues to serve on the Waitangi Tribunal.

Top local (and international) cosy mystery writer G B Ralph launches the latest book in his Milverton Mysteries: Death in Douglas Glade, on Thursday, November 21, 6:30pm, Central Library, mezzanine floor.

Come along to hear all about the adventures of Addison Harper in an area of small-town Aotearoa that bears an uncanny resemblance to the Manawatū. As Ralph’s website says: ‘Investigate The Milverton Mysteries for a chaotic cast of local busybodies, delicious baked treats, a demanding and disdainful ginger cat, a very slow-burn romance with a rather appealing policeman, and of course … murder!’

Summer is coming and so is the epic Summer Reading Programme for ages 4-10, and iRead for ages 11-13. Mark these dates: registrations open from 9am Monday, November 25; book chats start from Monday, December 2; and we finish with the Summer Reading finale event on Thursday, January 23, 2025. You can also do your own reading challenge by logging in to Beanstack – an app that tracks your reading progress. Ask a librarian for more information!

Speaking of apps, the library recently added one called Hoopla. Since there’s already access to amazing digital content via apps like Libby, BorrowBox, Beamafilm, and Kanopy, why add another? Well, Hoopla is a bit different. It allows you to borrow audiobooks, eBooks, comics and manga, movies and TV series, music albums, magazines and more.

But here’s the big deal: titles are available instantly - there are no holds or waiting lists. That’s right, unlike other apps where you have to wait for a digital item to be ‘returned’, Hoopla lets you borrow straight away. You can borrow up to 10 items per month. Check it out on the library website, www.citylibrary.pncc.govt.nz.

Local radiographer Jenny Buchanan has written a book for children, to ease fears around medical procedures. Ana’s Magic X-Ray will be launched at Central Library on November 27 at one of the library’s ever-popular Jumping Jellybeans sessions, at 10am in the children’s area. The book is designed to help children know what to expect beforehand, so there’s less anxiety for both children and parents.

Finally, the library is running a survey, in partnership with Public Libraries New Zealand to find out what kind of wellbeing outcomes people get from libraries. You can find it at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PDZGKKV, or on the library website. We would love to hear from you.

Till next time, keep flexing those reading muscles!