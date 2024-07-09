Kirsty Meads from Manawatū Community Hub Libraries places the first books on the shelf, accompanied by Jenny Webb (left) and Val Leighton.

Manawatū Community Hub Libraries staff are busy cleaning, moving boxes and shelving books at their redeveloped home on Stafford St in Feilding. With less than two weeks until regular hours resume, contractors are busy putting the finishing touches on the new facility named Te Āhuru Mōwai.

A community opening celebration will be held on Saturday, July 20.

Landscapers are developing the outdoor children’s area, gardens, a half basketball court and on-street parking.

Manawatū District Council is excited to announce 49 off-street parking spaces to support the new facility will be developed facing Hobson St, directly behind Feilding Baptist Church.

To make the most of the parking lot, two large gumtrees will be removed. These trees have been assessed to have a limited life and are known for dropping debris, which is a risk to vehicles and people.