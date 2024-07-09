Advertisement
Birds will also be checking out Feilding’s new library Te Āhuru Mōwai

Manawatu Guardian
2 mins to read
Kirsty Meads from Manawatū Community Hub Libraries places the first books on the shelf, accompanied by Jenny Webb (left) and Val Leighton.

Manawatū Community Hub Libraries staff are busy cleaning, moving boxes and shelving books at their redeveloped home on Stafford St in Feilding. With less than two weeks until regular hours resume, contractors are busy putting the finishing touches on the new facility named Te Āhuru Mōwai.

A community opening celebration will be held on Saturday, July 20.

Landscapers are developing the outdoor children’s area, gardens, a half basketball court and on-street parking.

Manawatū District Council is excited to announce 49 off-street parking spaces to support the new facility will be developed facing Hobson St, directly behind Feilding Baptist Church.

To make the most of the parking lot, two large gumtrees will be removed. These trees have been assessed to have a limited life and are known for dropping debris, which is a risk to vehicles and people.

Completing their cycle, these trees will be repurposed at the council’s Mt Lees Reserve to replace one of the adventure zone beams that has been well-loved since its installation, community parks and property adviser Erica Rowe said.

As part of the overall landscape plan for Te Āhuru Mōwai, a bird corridor will be planted between the new facility and car park.

“Bird corridors are a specific trail of plantings that help birds fly from different sections of native trees throughout the district,” Rowe said.

The corridor reaches through Awahuri Forest Kitchener Park, Kōwhai Park, the Greenspine (along the railway line), Makino Precinct, soon at Te Āhuru Mōwai, and out to Mt Lees Reserve.

“Being able to see and hear native bird life so close to the town centre will be a pretty special, calm and restorative space for all ages,” she said.

Manawatū Community Hub Libraries will begin delivering services on July 22.

