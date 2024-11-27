Overseas players in Tokomanawa Queens this year include American WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) player Jordan Horston from Seattle Storm, who also represented the USA at U16 and U17 World Cup tournaments.

Horston, 23, is joined in the team by fellow American Tamari Key from the collegiate team Tennessee Lady Volunteers; Australian Lou Brown, winner of two national league titles; Argentinian Florencia Chagas, who also plays in the WNBA; and Korean representative Jihyun Park.

Tamari Key.

The New Zealand contingent in Tokomanawa Queens includes NZ Tall Ferns players Stella Beck, Grace Hunter and Lauryn Hippolite, and NZ Māori representative Awatea Leach. Beck captains both the Tall Ferns and Tokomanawa Queens.

Stella Beck.

The five-team professional league started last season and Basketball Manawatū female development officer Tania Hunter said it was brilliant to host a game in Manawatū, giving aspiring local players a chance to see top-level women’s basketball.

“It’s going to be a great night of basketball,” she said.

Hunter said the Tokomanawa Queens will deliver a Hoop with Her girls' workshop at Fly Palmy Arena 4, Pascal St, from 10am – 12pm, followed by a coaches' clinic 12.30pm – 1.30pm. Local Manawatū primary, intermediate, and high schools have been invited to send girls along to the free sessions.

She said having international players available to coach juniors the day before they play a competition match in each region was a brilliant initiative. Girls from Levin, Dannevirke, Pahiatua and Wairarapa between Years 4 and 13 have been invited to participate.

“It’s really nice this talented group showcase the game in the community. It’s part of their commitment to the community,” she said.

The competition began in early October and ends with a grand final on December 22. All games have been screened live on Sky Sport.

Tokomanawa Queens lost their most recent game 97-89 to Mainland Pouākai, while Tauranga Whai beat Northern Kāhu 80-72 in their most recent match.

Meanwhile, the curtain raiser is a 3x3 Rapid League match to warm up what is expected to be a large crowd at Central Energy Trust Arena this Saturday.

GAME TIMES:

Rapid League Match: 6.30pm.

Main Event: 7.30pm.