Year 11 students Thet Min Cho Aung (left) and Patricia Cucu are the co-founders of social enterprise S.E.L.F +. Photo Judith Lacy

Two Awatapu College students are channelling their guilt into something more positive - a social enterprise.

Thet Min Cho Aung and Patricia Cucu are participating in the Young Enterprise Scheme (Yes). They have founded S.E.L.F + to acknowledge, accept and lift people who need it. The 15-year-olds want to eventually offer an employment agency, housing assistance service, and accommodation.

S.E.L.F stands for secure, empathy, liability (a trustworthy service), and future.

Thet Min Cho says they hang out together at weekends and feel guilty seeing homeless people and people asking for money in central Palmerston North.

Last year, they both gained NCEA Level 1 business studies. Patricia says they saw Yes as an opportunity to work on starting a social enterprise and provide support for people in need.

"We just want to help," Thet Min Cho says.

They have started by researching the need and developing contacts. Step two will be approaching potential employers and finding out what those seeking employment are keen to do.

They plan to start with a trial of a small group of jobseekers to see how their ideas work and get feedback from employers.

Thet Min Cho says their target market is homeless people but they would need a housing facility so are starting with the employment agency concept.

Their idea is to take 10 per cent of what job seekers they matched with employers earn and reinvest in the social enterprise.

The business partners are keen to focus on agriculture as an employment opportunity, saying it is easy to learn and provides the opportunity for people to feed themselves.

The housing facility would also offer physical and mental therapy, and basic education (reading, writing and numeracy).

Patricia and Thet Min Cho both moved to New Zealand in 2012 - Patricia from Romania and Thet Min Cho as a Karen refugee from Thailand.

They are getting support from The Factory Yes manager Emilee Watson and a range of Awatapu teachers.

Business studies teacher Carlyn Smith is proud of her students for trying to tackle one of society's problems society.

"We can't always think it is too big," she says. In our own way, we can do something small so we can achieve something big.

They also considered tackling fabric pollution through recycling and turning glass into sand - based on the premise there is too much glass in the world and not enough sand.

Smith says such innovative thinking is commendable. Yes is a good opportunity for students to be part of as they have to think outside the box.



After finishing school, Patricia wants to study business and Thet Min Cho medicine, with a view to being a surgeon. They plan to both study in Auckland and continue S.E.L.F +.



To them, the social enterprise is about more than trying to win a competition. Yes was the kick in the bottom they needed to get started, Thet Min Cho says.

Patricia says developing their social enterprise does get stressful but then she remembers what she is working towards and the friends motivate each other.