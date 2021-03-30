Awapuni's Boho Cafe moves towards a more digital future

Boho Cafe owner Jeanine Gribbin, centre, with head chef Alex Fairbrother, left, and front of house manager Georgia Corr. Photo / Supplied

Awapuni's Boho Cafe is using digital tools to keep things running smoothly during fluctuating Covid-19 alert levels.

When Covid-19 struck, owner Jeanine Gribbin realised she had to invest in digital technology to retain her customers' business and keep her doors open.

She had an app developed that enabled customers to order food and drinks. "It was amazing as it helped us to keep the cafe running, despite the fact people couldn't enter

the cafe."

The app is still in use and has proved useful during the recent changes in alert levels.

"We set up shop in 2016. Five years on, Boho Cafe has a strong community standing, a regular customer base and is even dog friendly."

Jeanine also makes use of social media to reach her customers. "We have a real sense of community on Facebook. When someone stole our pot plants, our post about the situation reached nearly 18,000 people."

In partnership with the private sector, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has set up Digital Boost, that offers free online courses.

Jeanine encourages small business owners like her to try Digital Boost and upskill their digital capability.

In the go-at-your-own-pace modules, participants are taken through six categories - digital marketing, digital tools, small business accounting, business insights and future technologies. Digital Boost is aiming to train 50,000 participants across New Zealand this year.

"Business owners are busy people, but there [are] a lot of digital tools to help you on there," Jeanine says.

Digital Boost is free for any registered business to sign up at here. It is a self-paced learning journey, with no assessments, daily Q&A sessions, regular fireside chats and access to support people.