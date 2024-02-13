Palmerston North's new bus network, with electric buses, starts on March 4.

Horizons Regional Council has added a trial line to its new electric bus network.

The 11th-hour move is in response to residents’ concerns about how far they would have to walk to a bus stop when the more direct routes started.

An online petition started by Palmerston North resident Robyn Douglas opposing the route changes has been signed by 130 people. Grey Power Manawatū hosted a well-attended meeting about the new routes on January 31.

The Roslyn-Awapuni line will start at Clyde Cres before going along Vogel St, Rangiora Ave, Koromiko Ave, Ruahine St, Grey St, Albert St, and then Main St into the city centre. It will then travel along Church St, Fitzherbert Ave, Ferguson St and Rugby St. The Awapuni-Roslyn line will do the same in the opposite order.

The trial line and the new bus network will start on March 4. Horizons says the new network will have fast, frequent, easy-to-understand and direct lines replacing the current loops that meander through suburbs.

Horizons transport services manager Mark Read says the new network, which was established after consultation with the community and consideration of how public transport works in similar-sized cities, will mean a longer walk to bus stops for some people.

“The new network has been designed to significantly increase public transport use in the city and create a real alternative to using the car. We stand behind the key design principles of the new network and believe the higher frequency, longer running times each day, easy-to-understand lines and fully electric fleet will be a real benefit for Palmy.

“However, we recognise any change will have positive impacts for some people and negative impacts for others. In the months leading up to the new network launching, we have consistently heard people in Awapuni and Roslyn have a real need for public transport to run along similar streets to the current network.”

The trial line will run four times in each direction on weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Electric buses will be used.

“The line will initially run for six months, during which time patronage will be measured. A decision on the future of the line will happen after that,” Read says.

The new network was to have started on February 19 but shipping delays meant the electric buses manufactured in China only arrived in Wellington on Monday.

Petition signatory Amanda Hansen said removing stops was ridiculous. Matt Wallace said the current bus system was working fine. Leanne Fletcher said everyone should have access to the bus service regardless of where they live.







