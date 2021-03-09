Awapuni Open Day a celebration of the Palmerston North suburb

Awapuni Community Gardens are a Pascal Street Community Trust initiative.

A global pandemic tried. The weather gods had several attempts. But the world-famous-in-Awapuni stir fry is back on the menu this Saturday.

Awapuni Open Day at Awapuni Park is an extension of previous Awesome Awapuni days. There will be the usual Awesome Awapuni activities such as bouncy castles, face painting, candy floss, popcorn, sausage sizzle and the Rotary Club of Awapuni's stir fry. Everything is free.

There will also be information stalls from a range of organisations including Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Sport Manawatū, Volunteer Central, Manawatū Multicultural Council and HIPPY (Home Interaction Programme for Parents and Youngsters).

Saturday will also be a celebration of how popular the Awapuni Community Centre is. Norelle Ward, one of the day's organisers, says the centre is one of the most popular in the city but there is room for more users.

Groups using the Newbury St centre range from community music to gardening, Pilates to miniatures and visitors will be able to meet some of the user groups at the open day to see if the activities are something they want to get involved in, Ward says.

The open day is an opportunity to find out what services are available across the city and in your own backyard, she says.

But wait - there's more. Awapuni Community Garden will be blessed and opened by Rangitāne kaumātua Wiremu Kingi Te Awe Awe at 4pm. And at 7pm Movies in Parks ends for the summer with a screening of Sonic.

During the open day the carpark on Newbury St will be closed to everyone expect mobility parking permit holders.

The weather forecast is looking good but if wet the open day will be postponed with the movie going ahead inside the centre.

The Details

What: Awapuni Open Day

When: Saturday, March 13, 4pm onwards, movie starts 7pm

Where: Awapuni Park, Newbury St

Entry: Everything is free.