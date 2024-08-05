Awapuni jumper Berry The Cash makes it six straight wins

“We were pretty lucky today I think, and it was a workmanlike run,” Oulaghan said.

“The extra distance will suit him next weekend (in the Grand National Hurdles) and we may just ride him a touch quieter.”

Matthews was fulsome in her praise for her mount who had to battle hard on a track that was playing better than the official Heavy10 reading.

“He does seem to travel well out there, but it probably wasn’t quite wet enough for him to show his real ability.

“He feels the weight now and doesn’t have the top gear he used to have under lighter weights.

“I’m having to change my riding style a little bit, which we will reassess for the Grand National, but I was really happy with the run.

“Before he (Dictation) fell I wasn’t sure if I was going to get there but I know my horse has a lot of speed on the flat so I definitely thought I could get there (to first) after the last (fence).

“This will bring him on, and we have a good idea of where he is going into the Grand National.”

The victory will not lead to a weight increase for Berry The Cash in the Grand National Hurdle, where he is likely to carry 73kg again. TAB Bookmakers have him a hot $1.60 favourite for the race ahead of the Paul Nelson pair of Nedwin ($2.80) and Dictation ($6).

Raced by a group that includes Oulaghan, Berry The Cash is out of the unraced High Yield mare Likely Story with his extended family including a host of American stakes winners including Lure who won the Breeders’ Cup Mile (1600m) on two occasions.

He has now won nine of his 30 starts, including six over hurdles and more than $264,000 in prizemoney.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk.