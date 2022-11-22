Awapuni Home in Maxwells Line, circa 1939. Photo / Manawatu Heritage

Inmates had to bathe once a week, and if they wanted to spit in their rooms, they had to use the utensils provided.

They were not to swear, consume liquor, or leave the grounds without the permission of the matron.

These were some of the rules at Awapuni Home, which used to be in Maxwells Line in Palmerston North.

Emeritus Professor Margaret Tennant shared the history of the home at Music, Tea and Tales, part of Local History Week, earlier this month.

The celebration of all things Awapuni at Boho Café was organised by River Stop Awapuni.

Awapuni Home was opened in 1915 as a residential home for the elderly, and was where Te Hotu Manawa o Rangitāne o Manawatū Marae is now. Designed by Frederick de Jersey Clere, the home was safely on the outskirts of Palmerston North, well away from pubs, with a farmlet of about 20 acres to provide work for those able to do it.

The home was run by the then-Palmerston North Hospital Board.

The home was constructed in brick with a rough cast finish and had accommodation for eight female inmates - the term used - and 22 males.

Tennant said men were predominant among the destitute elderly at the end of the 19th century. Today, about 80 per cent of residents of care homes are women, but it used to be the reverse, with more single men than women in the Pakēhā population. Many men had been itinerant and had done hard physical labour.

The New Zealand Herald of May 17, 1910, reported coroner A. D. Thomson had viewed the Palmerston North house in which former soldier Charles Warren had died and that he was “very much shocked” at the surroundings.

Thomson said in a letter to the Palmerston North Hospital Board that it was pitiful to think of an old man “who has fought for us dying alone and in such circumstances”.

Tennant said the scandal of Warren’s death rocked the community.

The Manawatū Times of May 13, 1910, said Crayfish Charlie, as he was known, had “rotted out of life, until he was found dead, with the rats running over him, and while people were at church last Sunday morning”.

The Manawatū Standard reported on December 29, 1905, that “the individual known as Crayfish Charlie” had got into difficulties again. He had been drinking, and had subsequently fallen into a manhole on Rangitīkei St.

Crayfish Charlie was found standing in water up to his armpits.

“The assistance of Constable Fitzgibbons was called and by him the old man was hauled out of his unenviable position.”

In a 2016 Manawatū Journal of History article, Tennant wrote that Crayfish Charlie’s case helped fuel the energetic campaign already started by Ellen Wood, wife of former mayor William Wood, for an old men’s home.

She had been collecting annual subscriptions for a home since 1908, and had organised events such as a children’s fancy dress ball.

Tennant said many of the inmates hadn’t been domesticated, so to move into an institutional setting and live alongside others was challenging. In some cases, it was the only home they had ever had.

Emeritus Professor Margaret Tennant recalls visiting her grandmother at Awapuni Hospital in 1969. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

In her journal article, Tennant writes that at the end of 1936, two new wards were opened for “chronics” - those in hospital for an extended time.

The building was regarded as an earthquake risk by the 1970s, and Awapuni Hospital closed in 1989.

Val Arlidge, née Warr, was a first-year nursing student in 1976 when she did a six-week placement at the hospital.

The students were bussed out there every morning, and Arlidge said the institution had a really good feel to it.

She recalls insufficient staff at night, but there were really good morning and afternoon teas for staff. The cooking that came out of the kitchen was amazing.

Arlidge, who shared her memories after Tennant spoke, said she felt like she was really contributing, as patients often didn’t have visitors.

Robert Cleaver shared that he used to play the organ at the hospital chapel. One Sunday, he walked in to find wheelchair user Mr Dodds playing the organ - one of life’s magical moments.

Another audience member said she used to work there and that one had to have a great sense of humour.

Annette Nixon told the Manawatū Guardian afterwards that in 1977 she used to pick up food for Meals on Wheels from the hospital kitchen, voluntary work she did through the Presbyterian church. She discovered that while the church was not paid for providing volunteers, other organisations were. Nixon went to the hospital board to complain and the policy was changed.

Music, Tea and Tales was also a celebration of Boho Café's sixth birthday. Owner Jeanine Gribbin used the occasion to announce the opening of Mrs Bo’s Botanical and Curiosity Emporium behind the café.

Gribbin told the Guardian afterwards that next year, the emporium would include a small meeting room for functions and café overflow. The emporium sells gifts and fresh flowers, and has an Edwardian hothouse concept.

It is also the home of freshwater snails Gwyneth and Gary (as in SpongeBob SquarePants’ pet).





