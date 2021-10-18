Automobile Association opens new centre in Feilding

Automobile Association Whanganui District councillors Russell Cameron (left) and Kester Olivecrona cut the ribbon at the new Feilding centre. Photo / Judith Lacy

Eight-thirty hadn't even ticked over and the first customer had been and gone. More were arriving.

But this wasn't an ordinary Monday for the Feilding AA Centre team, as the day started with Manawatū District Mayor Helen Worboys declaring the new centre open.

Feilding is part of the Automobile Association's Whanganui District Council and the ribbon-cutting duties went to AA district councillors Russell Cameron and Kester Olivecrona.

After three decades in the same Fergusson St building, the Feilding centre has moved to 4 MacArthur St, formerly the home of Bookmark Cafe and more recently Helloworld.

Feilding centre manager Trish Street said the former premises were too big for the centre's needs and are earthquake-prone, plus the MacArthur St premises are newer. The centre has three staff.

Worboys said the Automobile Association is unquestionably one of the most trusted brands in the country.

AA sees the importance of having a centre in Feilding and this is a great sign of confidence for the growing town, she said. The centre is in an awesome location in an outstanding building.

"On behalf of council and community, we are very proud AA is part of our community and our history," Worboys said.

Founded in 1903, the association started as a small group of motoring enthusiasts in Auckland. The Whanganui association formed in 1907.



AA channel network Lower North Island area manager Yvonne Milne said the first AA centre in Feilding opened 80 years ago. "Our team who live and work in the area understand how important the centre is to the community and locals being able to access our services without driving for miles."

Due to the Delta outbreak, an extension was placed on all driver licences due to expire between July 21and November 30, with the new deadline November 30 this year. The AA is advising customers who need to renew their licence to come to an AA centre now to avoid potential longer wait times closer to the deadline.