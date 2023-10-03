The Australian Defence Apparel NZ Palmerston North Hub was officially opened on Tuesday.

Australian Defence Apparel subsidiary ADA New Zealand has opened a multi-function logistics hub in Palmerston North.

The 3000sq m custom-built facility will serve as a hub for design and development, logistics and warehousing, catering to the needs of the New Zealand Defence Force.

In 2022, ADA New Zealand secured a contract to provide apparel services to more than 12,000 NZDF personnel.

ADA chief executive Chris Dixon said the move to Palmerston North was a collaborative partnership with Palmerston North City Council, and Central Economic Development Agency.

The construction and ongoing operation of the facility has, and will, continue to provide an economic impact through employment, supply chain and services opportunities in Manawatū and beyond, Brigadier Rob Krushka said.

Palmerston North was chosen due to it being a central logistics hub in the lower North Island and it is close to a substantial portion of the NZDF’s personnel.

The official opening of the Australian Defence Apparel NZ Palmerston North Hub was held on Tuesday and included founder and owner of Logistik Group Louis Bibeau, Brigadier Rob Krushka, ADA NZ programme director Sarah Pender, and NZDF equipment director Tony McQuillan.

ADA NZ programme director Sarah Pender said the company anticipated the Valor Dr site would be used as an advanced distribution hub across a multitude of clients.

ADA NZ is working with various manufacturers, including Manawatū Knitting Mills, Outback Trading Company, Academy Apparel, Black and Co, Norsewood Knitwear, and Robert Embroidery.

Australian Defence Apparel is the largest uniform and equipment provider in Australia spanning military, law enforcement, healthcare and numerous government and corporate industries.

The facility manages the warehousing, distribution and procurement of more than 2000 styles of apparel including clothing, footwear, rank and regalia accessories, packs and tents.











