Comedian Matt Coombe wants to make it big and find love.

Matt Coombe is ready to make you laugh out loud with his debut solo show “Coombe: Inside Me” at the Palmerston North Comedy Fest 2024.

Coombe: Inside Me is a witty and irreverent exploration of his life, thoughts and experiences, from his childhood shaped by Kiwi TV ads to his misadventures being the youngest comic in the Auckland stand-up comedy scene.

Coombe will share his insights on family, relationships, culture, politics, and his return to comedy after being homophobically heckled, with a unique blend of observational humour, storytelling and improvisation.

The Aucklander has been performing comedy since 2021, and has quickly gained a reputation for his sharp and original style. He has appeared on Comedy Central’s Bouncers, Family Feud and Jono and Ben.

Coombe promises his show will make you laugh, think and feel good. It is rated R16 and contains adult themes and language.

The Palmerston North Comedy Fest 2024 runs from February 1-10.

Other comedians taking part include Morgan Hunter-Bell, Justin Ngai, Richard Dryden and Heather Warren.

The Details

What: Coombe: Inside Me

When: Saturday, February 10, 7.50pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: $15, globetheatre.co.nz or from the venue