Auckland classical concert pianist Jason Bae to play in Palmerston North

In 2018, Jason Bae was invited to perform for the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. On June 23, he will perform for Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

In 2018, Jason Bae was invited to perform for the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. On June 23, he will perform for Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

Auckland classical concert pianist Jason Bae will give a recital in Palmerston North on June 23.

Born in South Korea, Bae is a world-renowned classical concert pianist, conductor and Steinway artist.

He made his concert debut with the Auckland Symphony Orchestra at the age of just 12.

In 2019, he worked with the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France at Maison

de la Radio as an assistant conductor to his mentor, maestro Jukka-Pekka Sarastein. Bae's special connection to France has brought him to Palmerston North as one of the Alliance Française's visiting artists.

He will interpret the French composers Ravel, Poulenc and Fauré. Because of his love for France and all things French, Bae joined the Alliance Française in Auckland to continue his study of the language. One day, he approached the team after his lesson, and told them how happy he would be to perform for the Alliance's public.

"This is how this event was born, and we are grateful that Jason has honoured us with a recital," Alliance Française Palmerston North administrator Isabelle Poff-Pencole says.

The Details

What: Jason Bae Piano Recital

When: Wednesday, June 23, 7pm for drinks, recital starts 7.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: From the venue or here.