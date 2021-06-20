Auckland classical concert pianist Jason Bae to play in Palmerston North

Auckland classical concert pianist Jason Bae will give a recital in Palmerston North on June 23.
Born in South Korea, Bae is a world-renowned classical concert pianist, conductor and Steinway artist.
He made his concert debut with the Auckland Symphony Orchestra at the age of just 12.
In 2019, he worked with the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France at Maison
de la Radio as an assistant conductor to his mentor, maestro Jukka-Pekka Sarastein. Bae's special connection to France has brought him to Palmerston North as one of the Alliance Française's visiting artists.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
He will interpret the French composers Ravel, Poulenc and Fauré. Because of his love for France and all things French, Bae joined the Alliance Française in Auckland to continue his study of the language. One day, he approached the team after his lesson, and told them how happy he would be to perform for the Alliance's public.
"This is how this event was born, and we are grateful that Jason has honoured us with a recital," Alliance Française Palmerston North administrator Isabelle Poff-Pencole says.
The Details
What: Jason Bae Piano Recital
When: Wednesday, June 23, 7pm for drinks, recital starts 7.30pm
Where: Globe Theatre
Tickets: From the venue or here.