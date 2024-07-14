Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

‘Ata-Mai Pasifika Collective are the new Palmerston North artists in residence

Manawatu Guardian
2 mins to read
‘Ata-Mai Pasifika Collective members (from left) Ana Tuimana, Jodie Haitana-Strum, Epenesa Tavita Faaiuaso, Soosemea Aiiloilo and Malutamalii Tise Fauolo. Absent is Tiana Fauolo. Photo / Matt Chard

‘Ata-Mai Pasifika Collective members (from left) Ana Tuimana, Jodie Haitana-Strum, Epenesa Tavita Faaiuaso, Soosemea Aiiloilo and Malutamalii Tise Fauolo. Absent is Tiana Fauolo. Photo / Matt Chard

The ‘Ata-Mai Pasifika Collective is the new Pasifika artists in residence at Square Edge Arts Centre.

The residency is an initiative under Creative New Zealand’s Pacific Arts Strategy to support Pasifika creative communities in the regions and is run by Palmerston North City Council.

It has been offered again this year after the successful pilot in 2023 with visual artist Tilomai So’otaga Jennifer Tonumaipe’a Farrell-Taylor.

The collective is Epenesa Tavita Faaiuaso, Tiana Fauolo, Jodie Haitana-Sturm, Malutamalii Tise Fauolo, Soosemea Aiiloilo and Ana Tuimana.

Each artist will design and create two wearable art garments inspired by the Pacific and Aotearoa. These unique creations will be showcased at the end of their residency in a wearable arts fashion show.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The residency will highlight the individual creativity and cultural heritage of these six women, who are of Samoan, Cook Island and Tongan descent.

Aiiloilo is excited to join the project and continue teaching her children and the community the value of traditional art forms. Talanoa ma fa’asaoa (talking and sharing) is key to cultural awareness for the next generation, she said.

Fauolo believes the project will allow her to grow her artistic identity as a New Zealand-born Samoan woman and create alongside other Pasifika women.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Women often play a central role in maintaining traditional practices, and I see this project as a way to ensure cultural heritage is kept alive while evolving as artists through sharing and developing new storytelling methods.”

Faaiuaso said the residency will give her a space to create, play, learn, share and explore with a Pacific lens through art.

“We all lead in different aspects and have very busy lives but understand the importance to take time and space to do the things you love. As we have been inspired by others, we hope to do the same in the Pasifika residency space.”

The 12-week residency provides a platform for upcoming and established Pasifika artists from the Manawatū-Whanganui region to express their unique artistry and cultural heritage.

The collective will receive $20,000 in funding from Creative NZ.






Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian