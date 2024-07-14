The residency will highlight the individual creativity and cultural heritage of these six women, who are of Samoan, Cook Island and Tongan descent.

Aiiloilo is excited to join the project and continue teaching her children and the community the value of traditional art forms. Talanoa ma fa’asaoa (talking and sharing) is key to cultural awareness for the next generation, she said.

Fauolo believes the project will allow her to grow her artistic identity as a New Zealand-born Samoan woman and create alongside other Pasifika women.

“Women often play a central role in maintaining traditional practices, and I see this project as a way to ensure cultural heritage is kept alive while evolving as artists through sharing and developing new storytelling methods.”

Faaiuaso said the residency will give her a space to create, play, learn, share and explore with a Pacific lens through art.

“We all lead in different aspects and have very busy lives but understand the importance to take time and space to do the things you love. As we have been inspired by others, we hope to do the same in the Pasifika residency space.”

The 12-week residency provides a platform for upcoming and established Pasifika artists from the Manawatū-Whanganui region to express their unique artistry and cultural heritage.

The collective will receive $20,000 in funding from Creative NZ.























