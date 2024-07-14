The ‘Ata-Mai Pasifika Collective is the new Pasifika artists in residence at Square Edge Arts Centre.
The residency is an initiative under Creative New Zealand’s Pacific Arts Strategy to support Pasifika creative communities in the regions and is run by Palmerston North City Council.
It has been offered again this year after the successful pilot in 2023 with visual artist Tilomai So’otaga Jennifer Tonumaipe’a Farrell-Taylor.
The collective is Epenesa Tavita Faaiuaso, Tiana Fauolo, Jodie Haitana-Sturm, Malutamalii Tise Fauolo, Soosemea Aiiloilo and Ana Tuimana.
Each artist will design and create two wearable art garments inspired by the Pacific and Aotearoa. These unique creations will be showcased at the end of their residency in a wearable arts fashion show.