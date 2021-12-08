Ashhurst Images calendar a fundraiser for village causes

Ashhurst from Saddle Rd is the calendar's cover image. Photo / Fraser Kitt

Lord Henry would no doubt be impressed and perhaps would hang the calendar in his study.

While Henry Ashhurst, after whom the village is named, is no longer around, the Ashhurst Images 2022 calendar is due out this Saturday.

It is a fundraiser for Ashhurst Foodbank and the hall renovation project at St Mary Magdalene's Anglican Church.

The production costs are sponsored by local businesses, so all of the proceeds will go the foodbank and church, producer Ric Foxley says.

The photos have been taken by Foxley, Fraser Kitt, Kim Smith and Neill Smart.

Calendars can be purchased from Riverside Orchard, Ashhurst Village Four Square, or directly from Ric Foxley by ringing 029 777 2368. They cost $20 each or $25 if posted.

They will also be for sale at a pop-up market in the Triangle on December 11 and 18, 9.30am-12pm. Cash sales only.

The photographs show there is more to Ashhurst Village than just the main street, Foxley says.

"Enjoy the beauty of our local environment one month at a time."