Bob Selden has collected leadership examples, both good and bad, he hopes readers of his latest book can relate to and learn from. Photo / Supplied

Bob Selden has collected leadership examples, both good and bad, he hopes readers of his latest book can relate to and learn from. Photo / Supplied

When its competitors were struggling to sell cars after the Global Financial Crisis, even after discounting them, Hyundai took a different approach.

It asked why people were unwilling to buy, whatever the price, and found the answer was people were scared of losing their jobs. So it offered a returns policy and increased sales.

This case study is one of 27 in Bob Selden's latest book, What To Do When Leadership is Needed.

The Ashhurst-based business consultant says it has taken him 14 years to collect the leadership examples, both good and bad, from here and abroad, to which readers can relate and learn from.

Questions follow each story, prompting the reader into a leadership learning mindset. "And that mindset may well become the start of a great leadership journey for the reader."

Another story is about a scrap metal worker whose employer gives him the opportunity to use his creative talents. The worker turned useless material into bird houses and created a new market for his employer.

There are also stories about Covid-19, the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, and Tour de France.

Selden says when someone becomes a manager they get a title; it's like putting on a hat and people do things for you as a position holder. The secret to understanding how to become a leader is when you lose that hat, will your staff still do things for you as they did before? Will they still trust you? Listen to you? If so, you are a leader.

Selden does not believe you can teach leadership so how could he write a book on it? People learn leadership from experiences so that is why he decided to collect stories people can reflect on.

"Despite the plethora of books, courses and programmes on how to become a good leader, my experience in working with leaders on four continents over the past 30 years is that leadership cannot be taught."

People learn how to develop as a leader through life experiences and particularly, reflecting on those experiences.

"My challenge as an author is to provide experiences that readers can relate to and learn from, but without giving them the usual, 'If you do this or that, then these will make you a good leader' type things."

The book was to have been launched by Collective Intelligence founder Ian Harvey. However, Covid in his household prevented him from attending the launch in Palmerston North last month.

Harvey says Selden has a wealth of experience but a young mind that is up to date. He wanted the stories to be longer but Selden is more interested in the reader reflecting and pondering the moral of the story.

"I believe people are capable of great things, they just need some help from time to time, and Selden's new book will certainly provide that help," Harvey says.

Selden's book What To Do When You Become The Boss has sold 75,000 copies in four languages. He was previously a coach at the International Institute for Management Development, Switzerland, and is now regional manager of Family Business Central.

Selden feels fortunate to be living in Manawatū with so many creative and supportive people.

What To Do When Leadership is Needed is his fourth book. He has a fifth in the pipeline and a sixth coming along.

• What To Do When Leadership is Needed is available from Bruce McKenzie Booksellers.