Esther Nitschke's woven curtains are simply beautiful.

They filter the brightness of the day, naturally.

Nitschke has been weaving for decades and in her lounge is the loom her late husband made for her.

In weaver-speak, Nitschke says she space-warped the weave in the curtains with alpaca, to help them drape.

Nitschke is exhibiting weaving and felting in the exhibition, A Family Affair of Fibre Art, which opens in the Feilding and District Art Society Gallery on Sunday.

The family affair includes daughter Sandra Hall's smocking and embroidery, and her daughter Stephanie Hall's weaving.

Nitschke's son Neville's wood furniture and nephew Michael Wells' airbrush art, and his 10-year-old Jackson's photography, completes the family affair exhibition.

The exhibition opens in the Manchester St Gallery on Sunday and will show to October 23.

Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm, Saturday, 10am-2pm.

Facebook: @feildingart www.feildingartsociety.com