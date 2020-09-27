Gravel and Tar is back for its sixth year in 2021 with the Manawatū Cycling Spree which promises to be a great weekend for everyone.

The Greasy Chain Charitable Trust will hold a Wellington Anniversary weekend of cycling-related activities with the Gravel and Tar race starting in Feilding on January 23.

The weekend will start Friday afternoon/early evening on January 22 with a Criterium, known as a Crit, that will focus on junior cyclists' run around the Railway Reserve.

During this time, there'll also be a mountain bike event on the reserve, so a lot to see in one place.

January 23, Feilding will welcome riders at the start of the professional men's and women's Gravel and Tar events, plus the amateurs in the Westpac Slicks and Stones.

The Westpac Slicks and Stones in addition to the 100km category, is breaking new ground in 2021 with a lite version of 46km, and an e-bike 46km ride.

A Family Fun Ride takes place on Saturday morning along the Manawatū Riverbank cycleway from Linton to Memorial Park where Palmerston North City Council will host riders, spectators and the community in a music and food festival, Over the Line.

There will be further cycling activities on Sunday 24 with the first being a Retro Ride of antique bikes through the city of Palmerston North, finishing with a celebration in George St.

Well-known cyclist and author Ian Gray will launch his new book on the history of cycling at the George St celebration.

The Manawatū Mountain Bike Club will hold their annual Arapuke Mountain Bike Challenge, and then in another first for the Manawatū, the Nieuw Normal Mountain Bike Extreme exhibition takes place at the newly developed Greens Estate, Freeride/Slopestyle Training Compound.