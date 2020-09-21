Level 1 means the Hokowhitu Bowling Club can hold its popular gigs.

Bent Horseshoe's Steve, who organises the regular gigs, says Legal Tender who will be playing on Saturday, have been playing since the beginning of their gigs, 13 years ago.

"Legal Tender has a loyal following that always draws a good crowd.

"This will be their second appearance this year.

"They also played in the very successful duos evening at the beginning of the year.

"They are a country based band, with great vocals and a good selection of songs."

Legal Tender is Ian and Moira Campbell who have been performing an eclectic mix of rural/folk covers and originals, around New Zealand for more years than they care to remember.

They frequently collaborated with other Kiwi musicians including various members of the Hamilton County Bluegrass Band, Bullfrog Rata, The Andrew London trio, Wayne Mason, and others.

They feature regularly at various country/folk festivals and concerts around New Zealand.

With their blend of alt/country/folk covers and their own down-home original songs they have entertained audiences from the Bay of Islands to the deep south.

Their repertoire are sensitive arrangements of songs by various Americana artists including Guy Clarke, Hank Williams, Holly Williams, Gillian Welsh and Lorri Mckenna and are rendered with earthy integrity and powerful vocal harmonies.

Legal Tender at the Hokowhitu Bowling Club, 7.30pm, September 26, $20.