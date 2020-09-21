Four of Manawatū's highest achievers will be guiding kōrero at an upcoming celebration of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals co-hosted by Palmerston North City Council, Massey University and the Central Economic Development Agency.

The event to be held Friday, September 25 aims to educate and drive home the point that the goals are relevant to our region.

It will ask 'how can we develop a united framework across the region?'

Participants will have the opportunity to be part of lively discussion which will then feed into a panel kōrero based on the points and ideas that come out of the evening.



Te Aho Tāmaka leader Linda Jenkinson, global entrepreneur and UNICEF New Zealand chairwoman, will be the keynote speaker.

Always a contributor to making the world a better place, Jenkinson co-founded WOW for Africa, a social enterprise supporting women entrepreneurs in Senegal.

She is currently leading UNICEF to support the transformation of the Pacific to reach sustainable development goals through private-public partnerships and innovation.

Covid-19 meant UNICEF is also working within New Zealand.

Fellow Te Aho Tāmaka leaders Steve Maharey, Dr Farah Palmer and Vanisa Dhiru will join Jenkinson, along with Professor Glenn Banks from Massey University and community leaders in sustainability.

"The Government is committed to these goals and we, as local communities, need to be as well," says Maharey.

"I think the framework is a good one, it's practical, it's working at a national level and now needs to work at a local level.

"This event will make the SDGs framework become more visible, helping the region to see that this is something we should be building into the plan for Manawatū."

Supporting the event from Hamilton is former Archbishop of New Zealand and representative to the Holy See in Rome, Sir David Moxon.

Moxon, also a Te Aho Tāmaka leader, worked with the UN around ensuring that the issue of human trafficking and modern slavery be included in the goals.

"All the goals have been identified by United Nations research and experience as the most likely to offer a restorative and transformative way forward for humanity," says Moxon.

"The great pain and suffering of the world will be addressed to some extent by focussing on these specific areas.

"They get to the heart of the matter."

The event will be held at Te Manawa at 5.30pm on Friday, September 25 and includes an opportunity to mix and mingle prior to the main event.

It is a free event; however, RSVPs are essential to: nina.mercer@ceda.nz