Two new photographic exhibitions at Te Manawa aim to bring some of the most iconic locations in Palmerston North into new focus.

The first of those locations is Te Motu o Poutoa, known formerly by locals as Pork Chop Hill.

For decades it's been a destination for residents looking for a view, or a more scenic spot to eat their fish 'n' chips.

More than 20 years after first documenting visitors to the carpark up there, photographer Catherine Russ has completed Park Up, a new project.

The people captured in the portraits of Park Up are our neighbours, our friends and our co-workers. Their expressions, their stances - even the time of day they were photographed – all suggest a myriad of stories. Some of the original 1999 series is also on display.

Park Up is now open in the art gallery with free admission.

The second exhibition centres the suburb of Highbury in the photographer's lens.

Ngā Hiere o Highbury – The Voices of Highbury is a collaborative project by artists who live there or have a strong connection to its people and places.

Capturing new angles on the everyday, these pictures highlight the strength of manaakitanga within the Palmerston North neighbourhood.

Te Manawa will be the second location these photos have been displayed.

The first went on public display at the old laundromat in the Highbury shopping centre.

Ngā Hiere o Highbury opens in the main museum building on October 1 with free admission.