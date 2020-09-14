The Manawatū Tattoo will be pink to celebrate women's contribution to the arts.

Members of Bras and Brass are looking forward to blowing together once again when they perform at the Manawatū Tattoo September 27.

More than 300 performers are involved in the tattoo, including marching teams, pipe bands, Scottish country dancers, college bands and kapa haka.

Along with pipe and drummer band, Piping Pink, and Suzanne Prentice, Bras and Brass are special guests at this year's tattoo, which is pink to celebrate women's contribution to the arts.

For Bras and Brass the pink theme runs deep, with the all-female brass band's mission to raise awareness about breast cancer and the need for regular checks.

Many of the band's members are breast cancer survivors themselves or have family and friends who have battled the disease.

Once such member is euphonium player Bronwynne Leech, from Auckland's North Shore, who has just celebrated her 10th cancer-free anniversary.

"Breast cancer is one of the easiest cancers to detect, and catching it early makes a huge difference both to requiring less harsh treatments and raising the chances of beating it."

It's a lesson Leech knows well, having put off her own mammogram for a year while she sorted another health issue.

When she did have it, she discovered tumours that had been growing for at least that past year.

Since then, she's dedicated herself to encouraging women to get tested on time, including by playing in Bras and Brass and belonging to a motor team, Race4-DCup, racing its bright pink car.

"We'll be bringing the car down to the tattoo and will hopefully have a few laps around Manfeild," she says.

Leech's experience is common in Bras and Brass, with most having dealt with breast cancer in themselves or people they know and love.

That includes the band's manager, Mike Sander, who set up Bras and Brass, based on a similar band in the UK.

"I first saw the UK band, Boobs and Brass, at the 2015 British Brass Band Championships at the Royal Albert Hall, and it made me remember a mate's 26-year-old girlfriend who was diagnosed with late stage breast cancer while on her OE."

She died in London, having not made it home.

"As I started talking about doing something similar here, it was horrifying how many people had their own experiences or had a family member, friend or colleague affected by breast cancer."

This appearance will be the fifth time the band has played together, although its line-up is never the same, fluctuating depending on the availability – and health – of its musicians.

A solid waiting list means there are always female brass players eager to suit up and join in.

Leech is very much looking forward to catching up with the other band members.

"We first played together in 2018, so it's got a real reunion feel now."

However, absences are also painfully clear, such as cornet player Lou Davey, who died from breast cancer in 2019.

"That was like losing a family member, but it's really great to see all the women there supporting each other," Leech says.

Bras and Brass is donating its Manawatū Tattoo appearance fee to breast cancer research.

Bras and Brass' musical director for the tattoo is Michelle Lowe, who has chosen music Scottish in theme, as well as pieces that celebrate women.

Because of the fluctuating line-up, the musicians' varying experience and the fact the women get barely any time to rehearse together, the music is also selected to be exciting but uncomplicated.

Although she's been playing brass since she was 11, Bronwynne Leech is particularly grateful for that this year as the band's tattoo appearance comes with an extra challenge.

"This time we also have to march, so I really hope we get time for some marching practice.

"I'm still wondering how the woman carrying the huge B-flat tuba is going to manage."

Mike Sander says Bras and Brass is planning up to three concerts, continuing its pink journey across New Zealand during 2021.

Watch Bras and Brass play: The Manawatū Tattoo 2020 will be livestreamed. Follow the tattoo on Facebook or buy tickets at the Feilding & District Information Centre or online at the Palmerston North i-site.

Follow Bras and Brass on Facebook.