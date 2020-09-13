Palmerston North woman and ambassador to the Jane Goodall Institute New Zealand Fiona Gordon says many people in New Zealand assume that the trade in elephant ivory ended years ago.

"People are shocked we still have a trade," says Gordon, an environmental analyst and Horizons Regional councillor.

The proposal announced last week by Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage includes a ban on the domestic sale of elephant ivory, with an exemption for items acquired before 1975, and a ban on the import and export of elephant ivory, with narrow exemptions.

Gordon says the Jane Goodall Institute New Zealand (JGINZ) has welcomed the Government's proposed changes to legislation to close down New Zealand's steadily-growing elephant ivory trade, but is warning exemptions could undermine efforts to protect elephants.

"New Zealand is finally taking responsibility for its role in maintaining a demand for elephant ivory.

"Killing the demand and the markets for ivory is key to stopping the killing of elephants on the ground in Africa.

"We're grateful for the support of so many people and organisations here in New Zealand and around the globe who sought action on this issue," says Gordon.

"We will now be turning our attention to the detail of the amendment bill, including the specific exemptions proposed, and preparing to participate in the public consultation process to ensure the final legislation is robust enough to make an impact.

"As Minister Sage says, our ivory trade is small in comparison to other nations, such as China and the United States, who have since closed their trades.

"Of course we are a smaller country, so this is to be expected.

"But, regardless of our size, it is concerning that New Zealand's ivory trade has steadily increased over the last few years."

Gordon has been at the forefront of national efforts to lobby for this change and says while the proposed changes will see New Zealand taking much needed action on this internationally significant issue, the domestic trade in ivory here has been growing at a concerning rate for a number of years.

"Thousands of elephants are slaughtered each year for their tusks, and our unregulated ivory trade has been grossly out of step with the rest of the world for far too long.

"Research indicates New Zealand's domestic ivory trade doubled in size between 2016 and 2019.

"Many countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France and China, have already closed their domestic ivory trades."

Gordon said many of the ivory items for sale in New Zealand are ivory carvings with little or no verifiable information on their age or source.

"This could undermine the ability of the legislation to shut down the trade effectively, and is why we will continue to advocate for robust legislation that can make a meaningful difference to international elephant conversation efforts.

"As with other global issues – the actions taken by individual nations can soon add up to bring about positive results.

"Adding New Zealand to the list of nations closing their ivory trades down epitomises what a truly global response looks like.

"The ivory trade is such an outdated and archaic practice. I'm looking forward to New Zealand finally relegating it to the history books."