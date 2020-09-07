The ManawatūNZ Visual Library provides high-resolution images and videos that showcase everything in Palmerston North and Manawatū.

CEDA's marketing and communications manager Janet Reynolds says CEDA is keen to see

their partners, stakeholders and the wider business community use the visual library across their work.

"The more people we have showcasing the vibrancy and beauty of our place the better we can collectively tell our own positive story rather than let others tell it for us."

The visual library can be used for marketing, recruitment, pitching or across their own platforms.

Users of the library can join online for free, create a profile and say what the unlimited access of the images will be used for.

The images are of the vibrant arts scene, eating and drinking hot-spots, through to cycling and mountain biking, west coast beaches, walks and hikes, and much more.

The library provides a free resource for the region to help collectively showcase the best of Manawatū.

"The library is also home to campaign resources including Choose Manawatū, and our Move to Manawatū initiative to support businesses looking to attract and retain staff into the region.

"We'll be adding our spring campaign assets as they come through, to help our visitor sector leverage the work underway," Reynolds explains.

Regional videos, stories of locals and media b-roll footage are also available to download and share, including profiles of people who have chosen to call the region home.

Reynolds says CEDA will be continually adding new content to the library to keep it fresh and relevant, including some upcoming work to profile the significant infrastructure pipeline, logistics sector and the diverse business community.

• The ManawatūNZ Visual Library is hosted on the regional website ManawatuNZ.co.nz and in the Central Economic Development Agency's (CEDA) toolkit on CEDA.nz and includes content from other partners including Palmerston North City Council.