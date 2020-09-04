The Red Cross Book Sale of 100,000 books will go on sale from September 11 at 117 Rangitikei St, next to Workbridge.

Covid-19 brought the Queen''s Birthday sale to a halt.

The volunteers spent a year from the 2019 sale, sorting the books into the different genre.

Boxed books were stacked at the Red Cross rooms where space was a premium.

The pop-up book sale will open September 11, 10am-6pm; September 12, 10am-4pm; September 13, 10am-2pm.

The book sale will continue the following week, Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm, and Saturday, 10am-1pm.

Eftpos is preferable.