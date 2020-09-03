St Matthew's Food Together orders were booming but more customers were required to buy the food boxes.

Vicar Amy Houben held a meeting with volunteers and customers to brainstorm how they could get the word out that Food Together boxes were still available.

"I feel we are in a bit of strife and we are looking at where we can make changes, " says Houben.

One change the group would like to make is having pick-up points for the boxes across Palmerston North and in other towns like Feilding, Ashhurst and Pahiatua.

Houben says Food Together is about building relationships and friendships around food.

"I want us to make a stand and give it a good go providing Food Together in Palmerston North.

"We have a large area to cover, we can make this work," Houben said.

There were many suggestions for getting the word out to the community, and across the region.

Sarah Davis has been a customer since Food Together started and had called to St Matthew's on College St to collect the whānau box of food.

The box contained, apples, oranges, bananas, cauliflower, broccoli, spinach, kumara, carrots, onions and potatoes.

The boxes are packed with local produce.

If you would like to place an order Food Together, or can assist with pick-up points please contact foodtogetherawapuni@gmail.com