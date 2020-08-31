Takaro BJJ/MMA is the dream concept of coach Corey Governor who strongly believes in sharing his knowledge by giving back to the community.

Health and wellbeing are core to Governor's classes, who works alongside his mother Raeleen Simeon.

They offer specialised classes in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and mixed martial arts.

Governor says his motivation is to offer programmes to kids in Highbury and the neighbouring communities.

"This is an opportunity to experience a structured level of BJJ at very minimal cost.

"Kids who have been attending since it started in October 2019 have shown significant improvements in discipline, independence, and most importantly respect."

At the weekend Takaro BJJ/MMA proudly hosted a kids' seminar and adults' PT sessions with guest coach Professor Mestre Bira from Wellington.

Governor said the Sunday session was a great success.

Classes are held at Takaro School on Brighton Cres; classes are free but a koha/donation box is available.

Friday, 4pm-5pm, 5-7 years.

Tuesday-Thursday, 5pm-5.45pm, 8-12 years.

Tuesday-Thursday, 6pm-7pm, teens-adults.

Cost: Free with Koha / Donation box available

Saturdays 9am-11am, open mat.

Head to Takaro BJJ/MMA Facebook page for more information.