Even though borders are closed for travellers, applications are still being encouraged for the Jaycee Trust Travelling Fellowship Scheme.

Administered by the council, the scheme allows people under age 40 who live in Palmerston North or Manawatū District to seek funding to cover travel costs to enable study or engagement in special projects.

Both international and national travel projects will be considered for the 2020 funding round due to international travel restrictions relating to Covid-19.

If a proposal is for an international project, applicants are required to also submit an alternative project within New Zealand if travel restrictions prevent completion of the international project.

Jaycee Trust selection panel chairwoman Councillor Lorna Johnson says the scholarships present a wonderful opportunity for people to enhance their contribution to the community, their trade, industry, or profession.

"While the ability to undertake international travel over the next 12 months is unknown, there are still some great domestic opportunities for people to undertake.

Each year successful applicants receive up to $5000 each, with a maximum of $10,000 granted each funding round.

One of last year's recipients was a post-graduate student of Museum and Heritage Studies, Juliet Thomas.

She travelled to Italy to attend a study tour under the tutorage of a renowned art conservation and heritage restoration expert.

The other recipient was Antariksh Nag.

His overseas travel due to happen this April/May couldn't go ahead due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, however, he plans to attend future workshops/shows organised by the New Zealand Secondary Students' Choir within New Zealand.

Further criteria details are available on council's website.

Applications open today, August 31, and close on September 28.