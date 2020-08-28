Parafed Manawatū sport development adviser Shaz Dagg is looking for volunteers to join wheelchair basketball.

Dagg says able-bodied people are welcome to join to play against those who have a disability.

"The sport helps people to understand those who have a disability."

Marion Buckley, 13, Feilding Intermediate, has cerebral palsy and became interested when introduced to wheelchair basketball by Dagg.

Advertisement

"It's fun," said Marion, who explained her disability affects the left side of her brain which makes her muscles weak.

Amirah Stewart, 10, of Terrace End School has spina bifida.

Her mother Carla says wheelchair basketball keeps Amirah active and helps her to socialise.

She praised Dagg for encouraging the young players, and said she was 'awesome'.

Manawatū Guardian media consultant Viv Shaw went along to the 4pm practice where children with disabilities, and their parents, played a game of wheelchair basketball.

Shaw joined a team and played her first game

Marion Buckley, 13, Feilding Intermediate with best friend Amirah Stewart, 10, Terrace End School.

.

At first she found it challenging and wanted to place her feet on the floor for balance.

Advertisement

She was also concerned the chair would tip, but was reassured by Dagg that the wheelchair was balanced and she could not tip out.

"It was a great opportunity to play the game which gave me an understanding of how those with a disability had to manage.

"It was fun and on the court there were no differences."

Wheelchair basketball games are every Wednesday, 4pm-5pm in the Massey University Recreation Centre. For more information: manawatuparafed@gmail.com www.parafedmanawatu.com.