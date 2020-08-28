Tickets will go on sale for a sell-out one-night show by The Dust Palace early September.

Super-human feats of cirque artistry will take the audience on a journey of intergalactic proportions when New Zealand's leading circus theatre company performs Ithaca at Fly Palmy Arena on December 5.

Tickets are on sale early-September following the theatre company's successful 2018 visit with Le Cirque Volé.

Palmerston North City Council Venues and Events manager John Lynch urges cirque fans to get in quick, with the timing of Ithaca making it perfect for Christmas party group bookings, with corporate hospitality available.

Advertisement

The past meets the future in Ithaca; a suspenseful and decadent cirque cabaret spectacular through a sci-fi scope.

Expect to see performers and athletes showcasing circus feats, such as contortion, aerial cube, Spanish web, duo straps, harness work, chair stacking, silks work and group adagio, all set against a retro soundtrack with live 1980s music.

Emerging from Greek mythology, the performance charts a journey across space as hero Odysseus seeks to be reunited with his love, Penelope.

This aligns with the theatre company's focus on storytelling, taking an emotionally complex and engaging tale and weaving it with physical and theatrical skills that engage the wonder of audiences.

The Auckland based company was founded by Eve Gordon and Mike Edwards, who have featured across New Zealand screens, on shows including Head High, Shortland Street, Filthy Rich, Almighty Johnsons and Spartacus.

"When extraordinary performers communicate with an audience by pushing the limits of their physical and cognitive abilities, it creates this sensory, engaging and magical experience.

"That's why we get up in the morning," Gordon says.

Lynch highlights the value of supporting home-grown performers who, in turn, become great ambassadors for the New Zealand performance industry.

Advertisement

"These shows are a great boost for Palmerston North City, not only because of the flow-on effect of economic benefit for the region, but also because they continue to make our city a creative and exciting place to live.

"It amplifies how our city has found its place on the New Zealand tour and performance circuit, and the ongoing benefits of supporting national talent," Lynch says.

Mayor Grant Smith says performances such as Ithaca coming to Palmerston North were a credit to the hard work of the Venues and Events team post-Covid-19.

"This team has shown huge professionalism and also innovation in attracting events and performances to Central Energy Trust Arena in a difficult year.

"We are now reaping the benefits of this, with a packed calendar of events including Ithaca and Kiwi rockers Blindspott [November 14], as well as fairs, shows, forums, expos and sporting fixtures.

"It is occasions such as these that bring our community together and invite visitors in."

Advertisement

Tickets: Gold: Child/Senior – $41.50, Adult – $72; Platinum: Child/Senior – $51.50

Adult – $92; Corporate: table of 8 – $1824 + GST.

Gourmet plated three course meal, four-hour premium beverage package, early venue entry, pre-show entertainment.



Corporate Suite: Premium suite for up to 40 guests – $4120 + GST

Premium balcony seating, exclusive suite access, early venue entry, pre-show entertainment.

Catering and beverage packages are an additional cost for the corporate suites and can be organised directly with Absolute Caterers.

Tickets on sale in early-September through Ticketek.

Ticket prices are inclusive of booking fees but exclusive of any credit card or delivery fees.

Advertisement

Venues and Events Palmerston North: https://venuespn.co.nz/Ithaca/

The Dust Palace: https://www.thedustpalace.co.nz/