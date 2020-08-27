The Red Cross Book Sale organising team are working on a date and venue to hold their bargain book sale.

The sale which has been held over Queen's Birthday since 1992 was postponed during the lockdown.

Jill Spicer who is in the Book Sale organising team said 20 volunteers had spent a year sorting and pricing 100,000 books.

"We stopped in March when we went to level 4.

"We had new dates in September but now the virus has intervened again.

"A big event in level 2 is just not possible.

"For the volunteers this is so disheartening.

"As well as a year's book sorting we had spent several super busy months in sale preparation and were all poised to start this week on the massive job of moving a small mountain of tables and the stored 100,000 books down to the sale site."

The team had heard from people who were sympathetic to the conundrum.

"There is so much goodwill out there."

Spicer said they have a new plan and were urgently exploring the possibility of setting up a Bargain Book Shop to run until Christmas.

"We are asking for help with this new plan and we need somewhere for our book shop, preferably with storage space out the back.

"With all those empty shops we see there must be one for us.

"Does anyone know anyone who has some commercial premises that might be suitable?"

If you can help, please email: pnbranchredcross@gmail.com