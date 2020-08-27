Brainstorming by the Sister Act team and a remarkable piece of ingenuity has saved the remainder of the Sister Act season.

The Prime Minister announced on Monday that New Zealand, with the exception of Auckland, would remain at level 2 which meant that only a maximum of 100 people could attend a show or event.

However, instead of admitting defeat, the team brainstormed a solution that would allow several thousand Manawatū people to experience the hit Broadway musical over the next 10 days.

The blueprint was to divide the Regent into four zones with their own exits and entrances,

including their own toilet facilities.

The plan, conceived at Monday's meeting and led by production manager Allan Nagy, was then conveyed to local MP Iain Lees-Galloway, who in turn sent it to the Covid-19 All of Government Response Group.

Last night they got the response they were hoping for.

Response Group MP liaison Alma Shaw gave approval and said they were content with the plans and safety measures.

Regent acting general manager David Walsh said this was a remarkable team effort from Act Three and the Regent and demonstrates what can be achieved in unbelievable times.

"We consider this blueprint could be a lead for other venues up and down the country."

Act Three and the Regent have assembled a partition down the centre of the Regent, both upstairs and downstairs, dividing the theatre into four zones of 100 people.

"There'll be excellent viewing with no sight lines impaired," Walsh says.

"In taking into account social distancing, all seating will be general admission.

"Seats will be allocated by the Regent team on a first-come, first-served basis, with the theatre opening one hour prior to the start time printed on the tickets."