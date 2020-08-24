The Globe Matinee series is back on Sunday after several months following the Covid-19 lockdown.

The series resumes August 30 with a concert by the Neild Dann Trio of flute, cello and piano, whose home base is in Palmerston North.

The concert is of course subject to the Covid-19 level 2 not being raised to level 3. Patrons may wish to wear masks or scarves, and there will be registration of attendees at the concert.

Patrons are advised to arrive early to ensure a seat in the theatre.

Advertisement

Diana Neild studied flute many years ago with Amelia Skinner and Nancy Luther Jara and has loved sharing music in the community ever since.

She plays regularly in Trio Bella, functions band Moxy, newly-formed saxophone quartet Palmy Sweethearts, and with her own family.

Her latest children's picture-book Daddy Monster ABC has just been released.

David Neild attended Freyberg High School, where he first began playing chamber music.

He completed a BMus in piano at the New Zealand School of Music, studying with Richard Mapp.

Following his piano studies, David moved on to law and graduated from Victoria with an LLM.

He now works in Wellington, where he enjoys dancing to Aretha Franklin with 2-year-old niece Georgia.

Cellist Joanna Dann has just completed her bachelor of music in cello with James Tennant at the University of Waikato.

Advertisement

She made her way through the Manawatū orchestras throughout primary and high school, played in the National Youth Orchestra for three seasons and participated in the Adam summer school for chamber music.

She plays in Trio Bella, for other groups and orchestras as a free-lance cellist, and teaches cello in Palmerston North and Wellington.

The musicians are performing a programme with a very Romantic flavour, to lift the spirits as we emerge from a unique winter.

The Trio for piano, flute and cello by Weber is one of his most substantial chamber pieces.

It was written as a result of a friendship Weber developed with a flute player and a cellist, and he evidently wrote it as a souvenir of convivial musical evenings held by the three.

Gabriel Fauré's best-known and most accessible compositions are generally his earlier ones.

Advertisement

Only two years prior to writing his famous Requiem Faure wrote Fantasie Op. 79 for flute, which was used as an examination piece by the Conservatoire de Paris.

Although Fauré frequently complained to friends about how much he despised the piece, it has become somewhat of a staple in the flute repertoire and one of the most popular of Faure's pieces.

Rachmaninov wrote his sonata for cello and piano just before his second piano concerto, and the sonata has much in common with that piece, particularly in the demands that is makes on the pianist as well as the cellist, and in its rich cinematic writing.

Joanna and David will perform the slow movement which is one of Rachmaninov's most heart-felt pieces.

The group will also play a Trio for Flute, Cello and Piano by Bohuslav Martinu.

Martinu is a Czech composer who died in 1959 and whose music has a blend of French and Czech influences.

Advertisement

He moved to Paris in 1923, and even in those years when he felt remorse over his separation from his native land, his music tended to display an underlying optimism.

He moved to America in March of 1941.

He composed there this piece which combines serious reflection with more light-hearted animation.

The concert begins at 2.30pm on Sunday, August 30 at the Globe Theatre, Palmerston North, and entry is by donation, recommended from $5.