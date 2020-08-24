Palmerston North City is preparing to mark its 150th year in 2021.

As part of these celebrations, the city council has allocated a contestable funding pool known as the 150 Year Community Seed Event Fund.

There are two rounds for funding applications.

The first round is open now and closes on September 30.

Advertisement

The second round runs April 1 to May 31, 2021.

Mayor Grant Smith says next year's 150th celebration offers the city a chance to reflect on the history of the community and celebrate what the future might look like for the next generations.

"We're inviting community groups to put forward their ideas for showcasing and celebrating the city's unique heritage and its bright future, through small-scale events, with the maximum amount of funding per application being $2000."

Head of events & partnerships Tasha Paladin says the council wants to enable community event contributions towards celebrating the milestone.

"We know there will be people within the community with 150th event ideas fizzing away – and we want to help you bring these ideas to life through seed funding and event advice."

Councillor Rachel Bowen, who chairs the council's Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee, encourages groups to think about how they might make vibrant use of the fund.

"This is an opportunity to inject city positivity and pride, encourage inclusivity and celebrate our diversity, bolster our post-Covid-19 recovery, and attract people into the city."

Groups that can apply include charitable trusts, incorporated societies, limited or registered companies that can hold and arrange events.

Advertisement

There are criteria towards a successful application, including that the event:

Be held within Palmerston North;

Be attractive to city visitors.

Support Palmerston North's eco-city vision and use sustainable practices.

See opportunities to use local businesses and contractors.

Be public-facing (not a trade show or convention).



Event organisers will need to declare additional funding or koha/donations their events attract, and will be responsible for complying with regulations, including gaining permits and consents.

For further information and to apply head to our Smarty Grants page for this funding at https://pncc.smartygrants.com.au/Palmy150R1

If you have questions about the fund, email 150funding@pncc.govt.nz.