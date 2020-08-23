On October 17, Te Manawa opens its next big science exhibition, one that brings all the creepy crawlies from the garden within arm's reach.

BUGS! Our Backyard Heroes is filled with living creatures for visitors to meet, some from overseas but most from right here in New Zealand.

See wētā at home in decaying timber, observe the devouring power of the locust, and say hello to the famous Avondale spider in all her leggy glory.

Among the living creatures are a myriad of preserved insects, collected over the years and presented all in one place for this exhibition.

Advertisement

Moths, butterflies, weevils, stick insects and more – they represent decades of dedicated work by entomologists and museum staff.

Of course, amid all the excitement of such spectacular sights, there's plenty to do as well.

Spin the habitat cylinders, from high alpine to the beach, to learn insects' secrets for survival.

Put on the headphones and listen to a powelliphanta slurping its way across the forest floor.

Imagine a new bug and draw it, put together from all the best bits of other bugs!

Over the duration of the exhibition, Te Manawa will offer a schedule of thematic public programmes in the form of events and learning programmes for schools.

The exhibition is with us until May, for two sets of school holidays; our holiday activities will no doubt spend a lot of time with the bugs.

BUGS! Our Backyard Heroes brings some of the smallest New Zealanders into focus and demonstrates how, behind the scenes, they make life as we know it possible.

Advertisement

It combines a wealth of fascinating information with fun activities and is not to be missed.

BUGS! Our Backyard Heroes, October 17-May 2, 2021, open daily 10am to 5pm. Entry by donation.