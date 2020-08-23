You may be aware that there is a general election next month on October 17.

You might also have noticed that there has been a nasty little spanner in the social and economic works called Covid-19.

While the decision to 'go hard, go early' with lockdown was undoubtedly the right decision - saving lives and preventing stress on the health system, the New Zealand economy has taken a huge hit.

The focus now will be on how quickly and comprehensively we can recover from pandemic-induced lockdowns.

If there is a silver lining for Manawatū, it's the $4 billion worth of capital development being invested here over the coming decade.

This significant level of investment and ongoing construction activity puts Palmerston North and the wider Manawatū region in a promising place to slingshot back into the financial black.

Latest Infometrics stats reflect that.

Palmerston North's economy contracted by 1.2 per cent over the year to June 2020, compared to a decline of 2.1 per cent in the national economy.

While overall national economic activity was down 12.6 per cent in the June 2020 quarter, the city's economic activity only fell by 8.4 per cent.

These are not great figures, but they show the city weathering the storm better than most with Manawatū-Whanganui one of two regions that outperformed the rest of the country during the 'lockdown' quarter.

The coming construction of the Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway and announcement of KiwiRail's Central New Zealand Regional Freight Hub has reinforced the city's strategic transport, logistics and distribution importance and will bring further development.

The sector already contributes more than $333 million in local wages annually and is growing steadily.

So is the realisation among central politicians and policy makers that Palmerston North is a critical and expanding supply chain link for North Island and national freight.

With freight volumes expected to double in the next two decades, we are keen for the city to unlock and maximise these opportunities.

However, even with extensive council planning and provision, that growth will put a great deal of pressure on our existing infrastructure and city roading networks.

To alleviate these pressures, a ring road to channel heavy vehicles away from our central city and suburban streets is essential.

Taupō, Tauranga and Hamilton have diversion highways or ring roads around their cities - exactly what Palmerston North is asking for!

It's the best way to ensure an integrated multi-modal rail, road and air hub – the only one of its kind in New Zealand - will meet full effectiveness and efficiency.

In recent times, central government has invested into essential transport infrastructure up north but largely overlooked our city.

It's now 'catch up time' for Palmy.

A city ring road, with downstream Manawatū River bridge connection will provide reliable and resilient connections for heavy vehicle traffic to the State Highway, national rail and air freight networks.

It will also provide alternative transport routes, alleviate traffic choke points and make city streets safer.

With the election looming and Covid recovery taking centrestage, we have the added opportunity to impress the ring road necessity upon the leading political parties and make sure this 'must have' happens.

Kia kaha! Stay strong

and keep supporting local businesses.

Mayor Grant Smith,

Palmerston North City