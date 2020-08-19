Centrepoint's Cringe Worthy is a musical slice of Kiwiana in the 70s.

The theatre has advised that because of changes to Covid levels, it has moved performance dates.

Opening night is now September 4.

Those originally booked for the 7.30pm show this Saturday August 22, will be rebooked to the September 19 performance.

If this performance time does not suit, please contact the theatre and they will help you book a different night.

Bookings for Cringe Worthy - email: hello@centrepoint.co.nz, 06 354 5740