Take three, for Act Three of Sister Act.

Sister Act will resume its season on August 27.

Production manager Lorna Stanley says ticket sales and transfers open from Wednesday, August 19 and asks people to not contact the Regent on Broadway before Wednesday.

"This gives everyone time to set it all up so it runs smoothly and efficiently for all."

Stanley says all those who have tickets, including GrabOnes and complimentary ticket holders, to give the Regent a call or pop in and see them at the Regent ticket office to organise your new dates.

"Of course, if you haven't got your tickets yet or want to come along again - get in quick.

"With only seven shows, we are expecting tickets to fly out the door.

"Thanks so much for your encouragement and for supporting local."

Show dates: August 27, 28, 29 - 7.30pm; August 30 - 4pm; September 2, 3, 4 - 7.30pm.