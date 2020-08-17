Roslyn Primary School is hosting a Spades and Sausages day on August 22, to gather the community for a barbecue and to plant over 350 native plants for a "Treemendous" day.

Over the past two weeks, native plants have been planted in a grassed area by the community and students.

Assistant principal Kat Thompson pointed to manuka trees by the music room which the students planted last week.

Students Tyra Edwards, Viola Hammond, Vanshi Lal, and Jordan Foot, are all leading the "eco-warriors" group - that organise and manage eco-projects such as the planting bee.

"The capability of teaching us working with nature will make this a better place," Jordan says.

They have made a footpath around the area with old wool carpet-mats which will eventually decompose.

"My job was to do the carpeting with my group, I had heaps of fun," said Tyra.

Thompson explained the tuakana/teina teaching method in the eco-warriors, which is a method where the younger children are lead by their older peers.

The young leaders share an interest in gardening and help to maintain the school's participation with the nation's Enviroschool programme.

Every Thursday the students get together to complete tasks in teams and do all sorts of projects to keep the school green.

"We pick up rubbish around the school.

"The littlies find it quite gross but we all still do it," says Viola.

The Spades and Sausages community planting day will take place on August 22 from 9am to 1pm.

However, due to level 2, there is a restriction on the numbers of people who can attend.

For more information, contact Kat Thompson at kthompson@roslyn.school.nz