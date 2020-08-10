Land managers around the Manawatū and Rangitikei are being asked to talk with Fire and Emergency as they start making their burn-off plans.

Principal rural fire officer Bradley Shanks says alerting Fire and Emergency about a planned burn benefits everyone.

"While we are proud of our working relationships with most land managers, we are keen to help educate those who haven't managed many burn-offs before.

"We'd like land managers to talk to us early on in their burn preparations.

"We have the expertise and experience to help with picking the right days to burn and planning where and how they burn on their land.

"We can help ensure the burn-off is managed effectively and safely which reduces the risk of it getting out of control."

Fire is a key tool for land managers with burns often occurring in autumn and spring.

Undertaking burn-offs assists with clearing land, preparing it for replanting, property maintenance and to increasing accessibility for stock movement.

Fire and Emergency understands the need to prepare land with fire but also wants to ensure everyone impacted is notified.

"We encourage land managers to tell their neighbours of planned burns.

"Telling those living around you avoids locals believing a wildfire may have broken out.

"Alerting us to planned burns also reduces the risk of our crews getting called out to unnecessarily," says Shanks.

"We are here to help."

If people have any questions about undertaking a burn-off they should call Fire and Emergency on 06 353 2500.