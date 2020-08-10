Rock band Palotatia from Freyberg High took out top spot in the Smokefree Rockquest regional competition.

Guitarist Neo Ellery says the win came as a surprise.

"I was not expecting this at all," says the Year 12 student.

"I'm very ecstatic. We all like to contribute to a single goal and we mesh quite well as a group."

The other band members are Matthew Roberts (drums), Theo Manley (bass), and Shine Niroula (vocals).

The band formed in September last year.

They join the Manawatū regional solo-duo winners Kate and Charli from Waiopehu College (first) and Anna Green from Nga Tawa Diocesan School (second,) with the opportunity to submit a video of their original material for selection as one of the top 10 national finalists.

Second in the band category was another Freyberg High group, TV Alien.

Both Palotalia and TV Alien win a prize package from the Rockshop and go into the national selection pool for the event's live national final, held at Auckland Girls' Grammar's Dorothy Winstone Centre, Auckland on September 12.



Smokefree chairman and general manager Matt Ealand reflected on the role played by the platform to encourage smokefree lifestyles.

"The relationship between Smokefree and Rockquest Promotions goes back 28 years.

"We have seen the culture around smoking and music change over that time, and that is something we are really proud to have been a part of."

Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest include Broods, Marlon Williams, Robinson, Fazerdaze, Drax Project, Six60, Leisure, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Joel Little, Tiny Ruins, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Chelsea Jade, Nadia Reid, Die!Die!Die!, Leroy Clampitt, Aldous Harding, Steriogram, Phoenix Foundation, Skinny Hobos, Kimbra, Aaradhna, The Black Seeds, Bic Runga, and Balu Brigada. Smokefree Tangata Beats standout successes include Alien Weaponry, Strangely Arousing, and Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have 10 singles all certified gold or platinum.