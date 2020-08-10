Marton small business owner, artist and yoga teacher Ali Hale Tilley is the Green Party candidate from Marton.

Tilley said at her launch the Green Party was thinking ahead and acting for thriving rural communities that celebrate creativity and diversity.

"For too long, the rules set down by successive governments over many decades have jeopardised our livelihoods and the future we hand to our children.

"For too long, they have limited their focus solely on economic growth and in turn sacrificed affordable housing, a strong safety net, and well-resourced public services."

Advertisement

Tilley said she was motivated by policies like the Clean Water initiative.

"This will make us more resilient in the face of extreme floods, severe droughts, and the shared use of freshwater.

"Our Clean Energy Plan will help people equip their homes and businesses with clean energy alternatives to help tackle climate change; and our Jobs for Nature which creates thousands of good, green jobs that will restore our precious wild places, encourage local tourism, and make our homes warm and affordable.

"With a bigger green heart in government, we'll make sure everyone gets a fair go and build the resilient future we need by tackling climate change and setting the conditions for nature to thrive.

"Only the Greens have the courage and commitment to deliver a cleaner, fairer future for all of us."