The public is invited to the wreath-laying service of the 75th anniversary at the Cenotaph on August 15.

The end of World War II, on August 15, 1945, followed the United States dropping atomic bombs on the Japanese cities on Hiroshima (August 6) and Nagasaki (August 9).

Fighting in Europe had ended in May 1945, but the Allies were still fighting in the Pacific.

Mayor Grant Smith says the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II is an opportunity for everyone to consider the sacrifices made on both sides of the war and what those sacrifices mean towards the lives forged by successive generations.

Advertisement

These occasions are especially important to Palmerston North because of its close New Zealand Defence Force relationships with Linton Military Camp and the RNZAF Base Ohakea.

"We saw during Covid-19 lockdown that the respect for our soldiers meant we would mark Anzac Day come what may.

"We might not have been able to gather, but we stood at dawn in our neighbourhoods listening as laments rang out from pipes, bugles and speakers.

"It is important to New Zealanders to show solidarity with their military men and women, both commemorating history and supporting their efforts at home and around the world."

The sound of bagpipes will mark the start of service at 10.45am, with dignitaries being piped on to the concourse at 10.55am by the Pipes and Drums of Palmerston North.

At the Cenotaph, the New Zealand and Palmerston North city flags will be flying, and a lament will be piped at 11am, following the ringing of the clocktower bells.

Wreaths will be laid one at a time by New Zealand Army; Royal New Zealand Air Force; Palmerston North Returned and Services Association; Palmerston North deputy mayor Tangi Utikere and Wiremu Te Awe Awe from Rangitāne.

The Ode will then be recited in te reo Māori by Te Awe Awe, and English, by retired Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Joe Hollander, that acknowledges the sacrifice of soldiers on both sides of the war.

Advertisement

RNZAC LTCol Ed Craw says being part of the local community's commemoration of the service and sacrifice of the thousands of men and women who served is always a humbling experience.

"It will be particularly so this year as we mark the 75th anniversary of the end of both the war in the Pacific and World War II.

"Local commemorations, such as the one here in Palmerston North, not only allow us all to reflect on those sacrifices of the country, but more specifically about those made by the local community, by their local service men and women," Craw says.

Service organiser Hollander says VJ Day was important for New Zealand because it was the fight for our Pacific back yard.

The victory brought relief to a nation disrupted by five years of war.

"Now 75 years on, we reflect on the end of the Second World War, the home and overseas experiences and sacrifices made by New Zealanders who had only 20 years beforehand experienced the Great War, and the great relief to all communities throughout New Zealand and the world," Hollander says.