Green Party candidate Teanau Tuiono launched his campaign in Palmerston North at the weekend.

Tuiono is ranked 8 on the list.

"I'm ready to be a progressive voice for Palmerston North in Parliament, and I'm thrilled to launch our campaign here at the Highbury Whānau Centre today.

"I've been campaigning for people and for change my whole life, locally, nationally and internationally.

"I'm asking people in our community to Party Vote Green this September.

He said the team had been busy talking to local voters about the Green vision for the future at markets, by phone and on the doorstep."



"Your Party Vote for the Greens will send another fresh voice to Parliament from the Manawatū."

Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter said Teanau had been working tirelessly and advocating for communities on climate, on poverty and on indigenous rights his whole adult life.